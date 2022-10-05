FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers.

