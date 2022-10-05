Fundraiser started for Auburn Garrett Drive-In repairs following August storm

FILE PHOTO - A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season
FILE PHOTO - A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An area drive-in theatre is looking to raise over $250,000 for repairs after their screen was damaged during an August storm.

On Aug. 29, the Auburn Garrett Drive-In posted to its Facebook page that they are closing for the rest of the year after the screen was seriously damaged in a storm.

Then on Oct. 4, officials with the theatre say they learned that the cost to replace the screen is estimated at $278,500--which they say doesn’t include the cost of tearing down the structure below the screen.

They say they rent the property, which is owned by Julie Yarde at JY Design & Print, and note that she is responsible for fundraising. They say a GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the owner for anyone who would like to pitch in. You can view it here.

“Like us, they truly want to save the drive-in as there are only a handful left in the State and a little over 300 nationwide. The clock is ticking as there is quite a lead time on materials. We appreciate your understanding and welcome your help. Thank you,” the Facebook post reads.

