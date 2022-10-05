Fort Wayne man convicted for involvement with ‘race-based, violent prison gang’

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a Fort Wayne man has been convicted for violent crimes committed as part of a race-based prison gang.

Court documents say 40-year-old Matthew Rentfrow, aka Mongo, of Fort Wayne and 39-year-old William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, of Texas were members of a gang called the Aryan Circle.

A release sent by the DOJ says the gang is a “race-based and violent prison gang” that has hundreds of members nationwide, both inside and outside of prisons. They say the members of the Aryan Circle are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members, who threaten discipline through violence such as assault and murder.

The DOJ says Chunn ordered Rentfrow to stab a victim to earn membership into the Aryan Circle in August of 2017. They note that Chunn ordered the attack because the victim was homosexual.

Chunn and Rentfrow were convicted assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and attempted murder. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2023, and each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

“Violent crimes committed in our prison systems will be prosecuted, period,” U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi said. “Gangs, such as the Aryan Circle, that prey upon fellow inmates and society have no place in or outside of prisons. Our office is proud to have assisted the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and ATF in providing this measure of justice.”

