Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.

The sheriff’s department and the Hoagland Fire Department are currently working to remove the car. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

