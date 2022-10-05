Bluffton history teacher named 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year

Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023...
Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year.(Bluffton MSD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year has officially been named.

IDOE says the honor has been awarded to Tara Cocanower, a world history and AP U.S. history teacher from Bluffton High School. Cocanower was named a top three finalist on Sept. 26, along with Jason Beer of Homestead High School and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon High School.

Cocanower, a teacher for the past 11 years, also served two years in the Peace Corps. She has also taken on other leadership roles in her community, from organizing a junior golf league and youth track meets to leading a youth ministry in Bluffton.

IDOE says the Indiana Teacher of the Year’s mission is to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers across the state. The program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.

