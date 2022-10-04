Wayne Barker named 2023 superintendent of the year

Barker was chosen to be the district winner by his peers who evaluated his leadership, communications, professionalism, and community involvement.
Wayne Barker
Wayne Barker(NACS)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, Wayne Barker, has been named 2023 Indiana Superintendent of the Year for by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

Barker now represents Indiana in the American Association of School Administrators National Superintendent of the Year program.

From 2008 to 2019 Barker served as superintendent of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District. When he began, the district’s enrollment had been falling, the district had a year-end cash balance of $9.025, and teachers were 2 years behind on collective bargaining. By 2019, the district had grown by 300 students, completed four building construction projects, had a cash balance of $2 million and saved more than $2 million for the district’s rainy day fund.

Then, from 2019 to June 2022 Barker served as superintendent of the School City of Mishawaka. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership team created a remote learning plan and Barker was a leader in school technology. Before the pandemic, the district wasn’t close to having computer devices for all students and had never had an e-learning day.

The other 2023 district winners include:

District I: Dr. Larry Veracco, Lake Central School Corporation

District III: Kristen Bilkey, Northwestern Howard School Corporation

District IV: Jeffery D. Fritz, Clay Community Schools

District V: Dr. Michael Beresford, Carmel Clay Schools

District VI: Dr. Melissa Brisco, Alexandria Community School Corporation

District VII: Dr. Matt Thompson, Metropolitan School District of Mount Vernon

District VIII: Dr. Branden Roeder, Rising Sun Community School Corporation

