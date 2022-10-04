Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash

Adams County, Ind. (WPTA) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.

Southworth’s car collided with another car, driven by Angela Bynum of Craigville. Police say both cars went off the road, hitting a utility pole.

One of Southworth’s passengers, a 14-year-old girl, was seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. An 8-year-old passenger in Southworth’s car was not injured.

Southworth had injuries to his face and back. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Bynum, who was driving the other car, was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officers didn’t know her condition.

