REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach

(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program.

WPTA reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after he plead guilty to identity deception. Johnson had also previously faced two counts of child seduction and one count of kidnapping in the case following accusations that he used a phony email account to communicate with a child and took the victim out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

An investigative report published by the IndyStar on Oct. 4 references details from a 33-page federal civil lawsuit and details from several interviews with former runners and those familiar with the program.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleges criminal battery by coach Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”

Huntington University officials did not respond to IndyStar’s request for comment, and Johnson’s lawyer said she had “no comment.” No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation, but police say an investigation is ongoing.

