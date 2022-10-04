One of two children struck in Steuben Co. hit-and-run dies, police say

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says one of the two children who was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died of his injuries.

The department says 13-year-old Wayden Bennett passed away on Monday, Oct. 3. 12-year-old Ryly Cumings, the second victim in the crash, has since been released from the hospital. A GoFundMe has been arranged for the Bennett family, you can view it here.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies said late Monday that 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run. The arrest came a day after the two children were hit by a car while walking along CR 275 North near Lake James. Police said Richmond failed to stop, leaving the children on the side of the road.

45-year-old Hope Richmond was arrested and charged in the Oct. 1 hit-and-run in Steuben County that left a 13-year-old dead. (Steuben County Sheriff's Department)

Police later shared a description of the suspect vehicle, and by Monday evening, a witness reported a vehicle matching the description parked at a home near Fremont. Police investigated the tip and arrested Richmond, who is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.