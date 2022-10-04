Motorcycle shop owner to host fundraiser for teen killed in hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - An Angola family is grieving the loss of a 13-year old after he was killed during a hit-and-run over the weekend and now the owner of a New Haven business is hosting an event to honor him.

Mike Ackels owns 469 Cycle Shop and was planning a big celebration for Saturday to mark 25 years in business. It was also set to be a fundraiser for Clothes for Joes, an organization that gives clothes to homeless veterans. However, after Saturday night’s tragedy in Steuben county, Ackels decided to make a change.

“Clothes for Joes and me have decided we’re going to have Wayden’s event,” Ackels said.

The fundraiser will now honor Wayden Bennett, the 13-year old, killed in Saturday’s hit and run. Police in Stueben county say Wayden was walking with his friend,12-year old Ryly Cumings, along County Road 275 north near Lake James.

Police say 45 year old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio drove by, hit the children with her SUV and drove off. Police arrested Richmond Monday and she faces felony charges.

Ackels was touched in a big way and found out Wayden regularly came to the shop’s bike nights with his family. If you go to Saturday’s event at 469 Cycle Shop, proceeds from the sale of a lot of the merchandise in the store will go towards Wayden’s family. You’ll also be entered to win this motorcycle. Ackels says he found out about what happened to Wayden after he received a call from a customer.

“He was crying,” Ackels said. “He was asking me for help and I’m like ‘just take my day. It’s my 25th anniversary party, but you can just have my day.’”

Mike says his customers are like family and that Waydens name will be added memorial sitting on top of a hill that has the names of motorcyclists who’ve passed away.

“If he liked bike night, then he needs to be on that memorial,” Ackels said. “I don’t care if he had a bike because he’s not old enough to get a bike. His name will be on that memorial.”

This Saturday’s even will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.