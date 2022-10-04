Man found shot on Oliver Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is expected to survive after he was found shot along Oliver Street Monday night.

Police found the man in a truck around 9:00 pm near East Rudisill. Officers said the truck was riddled with bullet holes.

The scene was still active around 10:00 pm as police worked to find the shooter and gather evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.

