Man found shot on Oliver Street
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is expected to survive after he was found shot along Oliver Street Monday night.
Police found the man in a truck around 9:00 pm near East Rudisill. Officers said the truck was riddled with bullet holes.
The scene was still active around 10:00 pm as police worked to find the shooter and gather evidence.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.
