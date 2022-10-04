Indiana ACLU: No rush to halt judge’s pause on abortion ban

Pro-choice rally at the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the Special Session
Pro-choice rally at the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the Special Session(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indianapolis (AP) — Attorneys for Indiana abortion rights supporters argued Monday there is no rush to suspend a judge’s decision temporarily letting abortions continue in the state. It’s the latest legal step in the fight over the state’s recent abortion ban.

Indiana’s abortion ban, which has few exceptions, was approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature in early August. But it was put on hold by a judge on Sept. 22, about a week after it took effect. Hours later, the state filed an appeal of the judge’s decision and a motion asking the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case.

In court documents Monday, lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana called the state’s motion “hastily filed” and argued the case does not need to go to the Supreme Court. That’s because lawyers for the state “have not established that an emergency exists that justifies departure from normal procedure and deliberation by the Court of Appeals,” the ACLU wrote.

The Indiana attorney general’s office, which filed the appeal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Indiana was the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June. The abortion ban divided state lawmakers and Indiana residents during a special legislative session this past summer.

The ban replaced state laws that generally prohibited abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and tightly restricted them after the 13th week.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit in August seeking to block the abortion ban. The suit is on behalf of abortion-rights supporters including Planned Parenthood, which operates four of Indiana’s seven licensed abortion clinics; groups that operate two of the other clinics; and a doctor who performs abortions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Decatur children injured in morning crash
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
FILE
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
EACS eliminates contact tracing and quarantine policy
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it