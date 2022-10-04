FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza inside of a car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Allen County Coroner’s Office then ruled his death a homicide on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, FWPD said the 16-year-old who was taken into custody on Sunday is now being charged with murder. Because he is a minor, his name will not be shared until he is waived to adult court.

