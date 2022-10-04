FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza inside of a car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Allen County Coroner’s Office then ruled his death a homicide on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, FWPD said the 16-year-old who was taken into custody on Sunday is now being charged with murder. Because he is a minor, his name will not be shared until he is waived to adult court.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Decatur children injured in morning crash
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
EACS eliminates contact tracing and quarantine policy
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of...
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
The logo for Purdue University
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Gabe Prough's AM Forecast 10-5-22
Gabe Prough's AM Forecast 10-5-22
Tentative deal reached on Fort Wayne trash rate increases
Guns in Schools
DIGGING DEEPER: A gun was brought on to FWCS property three times in less than two weeks