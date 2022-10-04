EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS New Haven school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday after a threat was made against one of the district’s schools.

EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.

Kelly says as an extra precaution, EACS notified every parent of a New Haven Jr/Sr school by voicemail and all of EACS New Haven buildings are on a lockout Tuesday, meaning no one can enter or exit the buildings at this time. The lockout is for the New Haven Jr/Sr High School, New Haven intermediary school, and New Haven primary school. This includes the Alternative and Career Center and EACS administration buildings and the annex. All other EACS schools are not included in the lockout.

She says safety is a priority for the district, noting that all of the buildings are “business as usual, as kids are going to classes in the buildings”.

“Today New Haven High School administration was made aware of a threat directed toward New Haven Jr/Sr High School. The threat was made yesterday, and the school was made aware of the threat this morning. After a thorough investigation today, the school has been placed in a lockout/secure status. As the building is safe and secure, business will continue as usual throughout the day. Safety is a priority for all our schools in East Allen County Schools. Thank you for your support”.

