Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night.

The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Esparza’s cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled after an autopsy. Esparza’s death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Esparza is the 19th homicide in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2022.

