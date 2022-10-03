Traffic snarled along I-69 following semi turnover crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of southbound I-69, just south of US 24, following a crash in the area Monday morning.

ISP tells WPTA a semi went off road while driving along I-69 near the 300 mile-marker and overturned in a ditch.

They say traffic in the area is restricted to one lane as crews work to clean up the crash. Police say they expect the lane closures to last until about 1 p.m.

@ISPFortWayne investigating a single vehicle semi-crash southbound I-69 @ 300mm, just south of Fort Wayne. Seek alternate route, traffic restricted to one lane southbound with lengthy backup. Expect delays for appx 2hrs. pic.twitter.com/mFduZ6kElF — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) October 3, 2022

