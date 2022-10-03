Traffic snarled along I-69 following semi turnover crash

ISP says to avoid the area of southbound I-69 near the 300 mile-marker, just south of US 24, as...
ISP says to avoid the area of southbound I-69 near the 300 mile-marker, just south of US 24, as crews work to cleanup a crash.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of southbound I-69, just south of US 24, following a crash in the area Monday morning.

ISP tells WPTA a semi went off road while driving along I-69 near the 300 mile-marker and overturned in a ditch.

They say traffic in the area is restricted to one lane as crews work to clean up the crash. Police say they expect the lane closures to last until about 1 p.m.

