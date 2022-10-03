Suspect arrested in hit-and-run case involving children

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A suspect is under arrest and facing charges after two children were hit by a car in Steuben County on Sunday.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies said late Monday that 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run.

The arrest comes a day after two children were hit by a car while walking along CR 275 North near Lake James. Police described injuries to a 13-year-old as “grave” while as 12-year-old suffered minor injuries. Police said the driver failed to stop, leaving the children on the side of the road.

ABC21 is working to independently verified the teens’ condition.

After the incident, police offered a description of the suspect vehicle - a silver Jeep Liberty that likely had front-end damage.

By Monday evening, a witness reported a vehicle matching the description parked at a home near Fremont. Police followed up on the top and arrested Richmond who is facing felony charges for leaving the scene.

