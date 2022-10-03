Police release description of vehicle possibly connected to hit-and-run of 2 children

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - In an update late Monday, police in Steuben County announced the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run near Lake Lames.

Deputies had publicized the description of a suspect vehicle - a silver Jeep Liberty with a model year between 2008 and 2012 with front-end damage. A passer-by spotted the car at a home near Fremont.

Two young teens hurt after hit-and-run in Steuben County (Steuben County Sheriff's Office)

According to a release shared on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are investigating a crash that happened on 1500 West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township. Deputies say it happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. after they got calls about a crash involving two pedestrians.

Deputies say they found two children significant injuries near the roadway. A 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and a 13-year-old was airlifted to Fort Wayne in grave condition for treatment.

“At this point not knowing who did this takes an additional toll not only on the community and the family, but on us as law enforcement as well because that’s what we want to do,” Steuben County Chief Deputy Michael Meeks said. “ We want to get as many answers for the family as possible which starts with who did this.”

The area where the children were hit does not have any sidewalks. We asked Meeks if things like this happen there often and he said no. He says people need to be careful when driving on that stretch of road.

“I would just suggest that people driving slow down, take the curves at a safe speed so that they can maintain their lane and then if people are walking in that area, try to walk as far away from the lane of travel as possible,” Meeks said.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to give them a call. You can also call Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-STOP.

