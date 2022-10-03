High court passes on Indiana case involving death of boy, 2

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a northern Indiana boy who was playing outside.

The high court announced Monday that it would not take up the case of Tyre Bradbury, who was 15 in April 2014 when 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was struck by a stray bullet and died.

Bradbury is serving a 60-year sentence on a murder conviction for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed Swoveland. The South Bend boy was playing outside blocks away from a gang fight when he was fatally shot.

The accused shooter, Robert Griffin, also was convicted of murder and received a 60-year sentence.

Last year, a divided Indiana Supreme Court upheld Bradbury’s conviction, WISH-TV reported.

That decision came after the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in December 2020 that Bradbury’s murder conviction should be thrown out and that he should receive a new trial because his attorneys were ineffective.

Bradbury was originally sentenced to 90 years in prison because a criminal gang enhancement doubled his minimum 45-year sentence for murder.

However, the state Court of Appeals ruled in September 2017 that his original sentence was too severe. His current sentence includes 45 years for murder and 15 years for the gang enhancement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Decatur children injured in morning crash
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
FILE
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
EACS eliminates contact tracing and quarantine policy
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of...
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
The logo for Purdue University
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Gabe Prough's AM Forecast 10-5-22
Gabe Prough's AM Forecast 10-5-22
Tentative deal reached on Fort Wayne trash rate increases
Guns in Schools
DIGGING DEEPER: A gun was brought on to FWCS property three times in less than two weeks