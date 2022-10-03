Gun taken from student at North Side High School, FWCS says

A message sent to parents on Monday says students at North Side High School told staff about...
A message sent to parents on Monday says students at North Side High School told staff about suspicious activity by another student.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) say police confiscated a handgun from a high school student on Monday.

A message sent to parents on Monday says students at North Side High School told staff about suspicious activity by another student. The claims were investigated and officials say the student was found with a handgun in their possession, which was then taken by police.

The message notes that no direct threats were made to students or staff during the incident.

Just last week, FWCS officials said a student at Haley Elementary brought a loaded gun to school that was later discovered by first grade students at recess. Six days before that, FWCS said a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School. In both cases, officials said that no direct threat was made to students or staff members.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning.

News

Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Purdue University police say they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall early Wednesday morning as a homicide.

News

Gabe Prough's AM Forecast 10-5-22

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Tentative deal reached on Fort Wayne trash rate increases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
After weeks of discussion and debate, city officials announced an initial agreement with city councilors to use federal money to hold off solid waste rate increases until July 1, 2023.

Digging Deeper

DIGGING DEEPER: A gun was brought on to FWCS property three times in less than two weeks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
Three times in less than two weeks, a gun has been brought on Fort Wayne Community School’s property. How are parents feeling? How are district leaders responding?

Latest News

News

DIGGING DEEPER: A gun was brought on to FWCS property three times in less than two weeks

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Motorcycle shop owner to host fundraiser for teen killed in hit-and-run

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Motorcycle shop owner to host fundraiser for teen killed in hit-and-run

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
An Angola family is grieving the loss of a 13-year old after he was killed during a hit-and-run over the weekend and now the owner of a New Haven business is hosting an event to honor him.

News

REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program.

Crime

FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder.

Community

Wayne Barker named 2023 superintendent of the year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
The Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, Wayne Barker, has been named 2023 Indiana Superintendent of the Year for by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents .