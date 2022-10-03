Gun taken from student at North Side High School, FWCS says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) say police confiscated a handgun from a high school student on Monday.
A message sent to parents on Monday says students at North Side High School told staff about suspicious activity by another student. The claims were investigated and officials say the student was found with a handgun in their possession, which was then taken by police.
The message notes that no direct threats were made to students or staff during the incident.