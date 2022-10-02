Canterbury draws, 0-0, with Merrillville in seniors, coach Mauch’s home finale
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Nearly 40 years of leading perennial power Canterbury, legendary head coach Greg Mauch honored in the Cavaliers home finale with a packed crowd and his former players in attendance on Saturday afternoon.
Canterbury (11-1-3) concluded regular season play with a, 0-0, draw against Merrillville.
The Cavaliers will take on Woodlan in the Heritage sectional on Monday.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.