Man found guilty in 2019 killing of barbershop owner

23-year- old Jamari L. Dodson
23-year- old Jamari L. Dodson(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of murder for his role in the fatal shooting of a barbershop owner in April 2019.

Jamari L. Dodson was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness, and a firearm enhancement following a three-day jury trial that ended Thursday evening.

In April of 2019, court documents say Michael LoVett Jr. was shot outside of his business, Legendary Barbershop, on Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard. Police first arrested James L. Dodson Jr. in the shooting, who was sentenced to 87 1/2 years after he was found guilty of charges including murder back in November of 2019.

According to court documents, James Dodson and LoVett began arguing while LoVett was cutting his hair. A witness was able to calm the argument, and Dodson then left the shop before the haircut was finished. Dodson allegedly returned to the shop with another person and shot LoVett before fleeing down Lake Avenue.

Police later identified that second person as Jamari Dodson, and arrested him in March of 2020. Jamari Dodson is currently set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

