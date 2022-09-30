Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night.

An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired shots toward the officer’s car. The officer returned fire and the suspect sped off in their vehicle. It is unknown if the suspect was struck in the exchange of gunfire, but the State Excise Officer was not injured.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect vehicle is described is believed to be a silver early 200′s or late 90′s Honda Civic. They ask anyone with information to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.

