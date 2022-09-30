Funeral held Friday for FWPD Detective Kidd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Loved ones and members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gathered Friday morning to honor and remember Detective Kidd.

FWPD Detective Donald Kidd passed away unexpectedly overnight on Thursday, Sept. 22. FWPD says Kidd has been with the department for 17 years.

According to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kidd “...proudly served his country as a member of the Indiana Air National Guard as a weapons loader for 20 years and was deployed overseas four times.” Kidd was also a member of the Police Benevolent Association and Fraternal Order of Police Wayne Lodge 14.

Services were held on Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on East State Boulevard. FairHaven Funeral home says memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Schools or FOP Wayne Lodge 14.

Detective Donald Kidd, thank you for your 20 years of service to the United State’s Airforce and 17 years of service with the Fort Wayne Police Department. May you rest in peace knowing your strength is all in your wife, that your legacy will be carried on through your children, and that your honor will carry on with the rest of us. Dective Kidd, with God’s blessing, you are cleared to go signal 88 for the final time.

