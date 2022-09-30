Funeral arrangements made for former congressman Souder

“Mark grew up in Grabill, the area where his great-great grandfather settled in 1848. He graduated from Leo HS (1968), Indiana University at Fort Wayne (1972) and the Graduate School of Business at Notre Dame (1974). He also received honorary doctorates from Tri-State University, the Indiana Institute of Technology and the University of St. Francis. Mark married Diane Zimmer of South Bend at the Bremen Apostolic Christian Church on July 28, 1974. Their first home was in Edina, Minnesota where Mark had taken a job as the marketing manager for Gabberts Furniture. In 1976, he returned to his family business.

Upon his return he was recruited by Dan Quayle and played a key role in his upset victory for Congress that year. In 1980, he assisted Dan Coats in succeeding Quayle in Congress. After Mark’s father died in 1981 and the furniture store closed in 1983, the Souder family moved to Washington for him to serve as the Republican Staff Director on the House Committee on Children, Youth and Families. In 1988, Souder switched to the Senate with Coats, serving as his legislative director until mid-1993 when he moved back to Indiana. Souder was hired by Thom Blake as Vice-President of Manufacturing of Our Country Home of Grabill. Emmanuel Community Church has been their family church since 1993.

In the fall of 1994, Souder was elected to Congress. He was elected to seven more terms, becoming the second-longest serving congressman in history representing the Fort Wayne region. Souder focused heavily on fighting for the core industrial jobs of the region as well as local interests such as saving the Veteran’s Hospital and the Air Base. He served on three committees and seven subcommittees each term. He was the point person in the House on illegal narcotics, and co-founded the bi-partisan National Parks Caucus.”