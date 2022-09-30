Funeral arrangements made for former congressman Souder

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral arrangements for former congressman Mark Souder, who recently passed away following a battle with cancer, have been announced.
Souder’s family shared on social media on Sept. 26 that the 72-year-old had passed away following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
FairHaven Funeral Home says funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 W. US-24, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be help from 3 - 5 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at the church.
A Republican, Souder served in the House of Representatives from 1995 through 2010 and recently published a book on the history of television in Fort Wayne. In March, Souder was honored as the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of the highest civilian honors in Indiana bestowed by the governor.
