City seeking workers for leaf collection help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department says it is seeking to fill seasonal positions for the fall.

The department says they are hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection.

Officials say the pay rate is $15 per hour. The work starts with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season, the department said in a release.

They say the workers will help with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets. For more information or to apply, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.