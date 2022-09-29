YWCA Northeast Indiana to host events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The release states that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased rates of domestic violence in the state, leading to what is now deemed the “Shadow Pandemic”.

The YWCA will begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month with their “Flowers on the River” event to honor those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. The event will take place on October 5 at 4:15 p.m. at the Wells Street Bridge.

Their signature fundraising event, Circle, will take place on October 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The release says you can help raise awareness by wearing purple every Friday during the month of October. Visit their website to learn more.

