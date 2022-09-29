Suspect arrested in connection to grills stolen from local business

Justin Edwards(Staff)
By Alex Null
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a suspect linked to two stolen grills from Simply Decks & Stuff.

On the morning of September 16, two Traeger Grills were stolen from Simply Decks & Stuff. The grills were stolen one at a time, and at different times during that morning based on video surveillance provided by the store, according to the FWPD.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify and arrest Justin Edwards in connection with the thefts.

The police department says Edwards was helped by two other people. The grills are still not yet found.

The department says anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 260-437-9253.

