State Auditor: Hoosier taxpayer refund checks have all been printed, mailed

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Auditor of State said Thursday morning that over 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed.

State Auditor Tera Klutz said in a news release that officials finished printing the checks on September 21, and mailed the last batch of ATR checks on September 22. Klutz says most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their ATR via direct deposit or mailed check by Thursday, Sept. 29.

“While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it,” Klutz said. “Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”

If you qualify from the ATR but still have not received it via direct deposit or mailed check, they say to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue directly after November 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.

If you need a refund check reissued, officials gave the following instructions:

For more information on the ATR checks, officials say to visit the Automatic Taxpayer Refund page on the AOS website.

