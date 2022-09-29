Sculpture planned for downtown to honor Ukrainian refugees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission advanced a proposal on Wednesday for a new sculpture to recognize the Ukrainian refugees who fled their homes to escape the Russian invasion.

Renderings show a traditional Ukrainian headdress with phoenix wings and colors of the Ukrainian flag. Officials say they want to build it in an alley along East Wayne Street.

The commission says Lena Balger, who was born in Ukraine, helped spearhead the project.

“The whole situation is heartbreaking because it’s hard to see people from my hometown, people I went to school with, I grew up with, who had to leave their houses behind. Everything they worked for. There’s not a whole lot I can do from over here besides to send funds and doing a project that will bring the community together to support Ukraine and those who’ve been misplaced.”

The sculpture will feature a QR code to allow anyone who scans it to donate to Fort Wayne’s polish sister city, as Plock, Poland assists refugees from Ukraine.

After final approval, the sculpture could be ready by December.

