Portion of S.R. 37 to close through mid-December

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced on Thursday that a portion of State Road 37 will soon be closing for a culvert replacement.

INDOT says crews will be working along S.R. 37, between I-469 and Bruick Road, starting on or after October 3. They say the road is set to re-open by mid-December, depending on weather and schedule changes.

During construction, INDOT says drivers are encouraged to use the approved detour of I-469, U.S. 24, and State Road 101, or take another route.

“INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones,” the department said in a release.

