Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of murder stemming from a 2020 shooting that followed an argument about drinking and driving.

The Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Timothy Hall was found guilty of murder, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness, and a handgun enhancement following a three-day jury trial.

On June 13, 2020, police say they responded to the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive where 34-year-old Manuel Mendez was pronounced dead following a shooting. Officers say they found that Mendez had confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someone because they didn’t want him drinking and driving with a child in his car. When Mendez confronted Hall, police say Hall shot him.

Hall was then arrested following a pursuit with police, with a two-year-old child in the car at the time of the chase.

