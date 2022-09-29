ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested following Grant Co. police chase

Indiana State Police logo
Indiana State Police logo(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says they have arrested a 20-year-old Fort Wayne man on several charges after he led officers on a pursuit on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning.

ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper attempted to pull over a car that was speeding on northbound I-69 near the 261-mile marker. They say the driver, Kysan Jones, did not pull over and led the trooper on a chase that later ended near the 273-mile marker.

When police searched his car, they say they found individually packaged bags of marijuana, a nine-millimeter handgun, and THC vape cartridges.

Jones was arrested on charges including resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

