Indiana National Guard sending soldiers to help with hurricane relief

Add the Indiana National Guard to the list of people from the Hoosier state helping with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts.
By Luke Secaur
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Add the Indiana National Guard to the list of people from the Hoosier state helping with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts.

A release sent by the Indiana National Guard says the state will send more than a dozen soldiers, airmen, and mechanics, plus two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to help military and civilian agencies with logistics and rescue missions. The soldiers are with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade.

National Guard soldiers and airmen most recently responded in Indiana in February after snow storms swept across the Hoosier state.

