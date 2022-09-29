Indiana National Guard sending soldiers to help with hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Add the Indiana National Guard to the list of people from the Hoosier state helping with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts.

A release sent by the Indiana National Guard says the state will send more than a dozen soldiers, airmen, and mechanics, plus two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to help military and civilian agencies with logistics and rescue missions. The soldiers are with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade.

“This is what Hoosiers do, help our neighbors when called upon, whether it’s here in Indiana or the Sunshine State. The National Guard’s unique, dual mission to nation and state allows our soldiers and airmen to help out here at home and across the United States.”

National Guard soldiers and airmen most recently responded in Indiana in February after snow storms swept across the Hoosier state.

