COURT DOCS: Argument over money leads to Gaywood Drive shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An argument between two women over money led to a shootout near Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) arrested 33-year-old Ray Saylor as a result of the shooting. Court records show Saylor was charged with Intimidation, which is a level 6 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told police that a group of people in a tan Malibu threatened to fight his sister. He said he didn’t know them, but when the car pulled up he saw a man, later identified as Saylor, get out of the Malibu with what appeared to be a black handgun. He said he feared for his life so he pulled out a gun and opened fire when the Malibu took off.

Officers later determined that Saylor was carrying a BB gun.

Court documents say an officer was patrolling the area at the time when he heard shots fired and witnessed a man running towards the car. Court documents say the officer ordered the man to get on the ground. That’s when the man dropped two handguns on the ground and put his hands in the air.

FWPD said that another officer stopped the vehicle that was shot at, and detained the four people who were inside. The people in the car got out and began walking around, and documents say Saylor threw the BB gun in the bushes.

Saylor told police that his wife and another woman had been arguing, according to the affidavit. Saylor, his wife, stepdaughter and her boyfriend showed up at the house on Gaywood Ave. in the Malibu to confront her. When they pulled up in front of the house Saylor had the BB gun in his hand. Saylor told police that he just wanted to scare the man who came outside, but when he saw that the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire, he got back in the car and drove in reverse to get away.

Everyone who was involved in the incident was taken to the Police Operations Center for questioning and charges are pending at this time as the investigation is ongoing. No one was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.