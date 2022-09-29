Cape Coral residents left wondering if home is still livable after Hurricane Ian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - David and Diane Archer moved to Cape Coral, Florida in 1984 from Fort Wayne, watching the town grow around them. David says Cape Coral was a “Little bitty town with 30,000 people. Now there’s an excess of 200,000 there.”

This week, as they prepared for their granddaughter’s wedding here in Fort Wayne, all they could do was watch Hurricane Ian head straight for their home

“The last I heard it was headed for Tampa and then it’s down where we are now, and it’s going to be a direct hit,” Diane said. “It was a shocker, and a four on top of that.”

Before they left, the Archers prepared their house as best they could.

They last talked to their neighbors at 7:30 Wednesday night during a lull in the storm. Their neighbor told David there was damage to their home, but he called it minimal.

Now, with cell coverage being down in much of the Cape Coral area, they’re don’t know what to expect.

“We haven’t been able to get in touch with anybody down there since. So, not knowing if we were affected by the storm surge or not. That’s our concern right now. Just got your stomach churning,” David said.

Many phone providers are reporting outages caused by Hurricane Ian A representative from Verizon said,

“Verizon engineers and technicians have begun the difficult work of assessing damage and prioritizing restoration efforts. Flooding and debris are preventing access to many places, but teams are completing site surveys and revising restoration plans.”

Many people are struggling to get calls in and out. Most phone providers are prioritizing communications for first responders. So, you may have a difficult time reaching friends and family who live along Florida’s southwest coast.

David and Diane know there’s nothing they can do until communication is restored. So while they prepare for a joyous occasion, they’re left wondering.

“Do we have a house? Is it flooded? Our car is sitting in long-term parking at Punta Gorda out in the middle of a wide open field where they had 150 mph winds so we may have no car when we get back to”

The Archers say despite the damage, they have faith it will all work out in the end.

