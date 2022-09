FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has released the official Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022.

According to the FWPD Facebook page, the official hours for Trick-or-Treating will be on Oct. 31st between 5:30 p.m-7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.