State awards $950K to address housing crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program.

The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis.

The Indiana Housing First Program was established in 2017. The program can also help individuals who are exiting a residential treatment program or who could exit a residential treatment program with access to affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is vital to ensure Hoosiers can live, work and play right here in Indiana,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The grantees will only add value to our network of housing partners to continue providing housing and services to Hoosiers recovering from addiction and mental illness.”

Indiana Housing First Program funds were awarded to these four organizations:

Housing Opportunities is awarded $300,000

HVAF of Indiana is awarded $300,000

LTHC Homeless Services is awarded $190,000

YWCA of Northeast Indiana is awarded $160,000

The Indiana Housing First Program uses a housing-first model to quickly connect participants to permanent housing without preconditions or barriers to entry such as sobriety or participation in supportive services. Program participants must have a lease for a rental unit in their community and are required to pay a percentage of their monthly income towards the rent.

The program has helped nearly 400 households obtain permanent housing throughout Indiana.

