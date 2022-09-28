Loaded gun found by students on Haley Elementary School playground, letter says
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to a letter sent to parents, a loaded gun was found on an elementary school playground during recess on Wednesday.
A parent sent WPTA a copy of the letter from Haley Elementary School Principal Brian Howard. The letter says first-grade students alerted adults that a gun was found on the playground during recess. He says the gun was immediately secured by school staff.
A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) spokesperson says the gun was loaded and was brought to school by a student. She says they will follow the FWCS code of conduct in addressing consequences for the student.
It is the second time in less than a week that a gun was found at an FWCS school. On Thursday, Sept. 22, FWCS said a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School. They said that no direct threat was made to students or staff members.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.