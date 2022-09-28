Loaded gun found by students on Haley Elementary School playground, letter says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to a letter sent to parents, a loaded gun was found on an elementary school playground during recess on Wednesday.

A parent sent WPTA a copy of the letter from Haley Elementary School Principal Brian Howard. The letter says first-grade students alerted adults that a gun was found on the playground during recess. He says the gun was immediately secured by school staff.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) spokesperson says the gun was loaded and was brought to school by a student. She says they will follow the FWCS code of conduct in addressing consequences for the student.

“We are thankful to the students who let us know when they saw something dangerous. We all play a role in maintaining a safe learning environment. Parents and guardians can help by paying attention to what children have in their school bags and talking to your children about what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. Obviously, these events were upsetting to students on the playground at the time and others who have heard about it. We will have staff members available to talk to students about any concerns they have.”

It is the second time in less than a week that a gun was found at an FWCS school. On Thursday, Sept. 22, FWCS said a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School. They said that no direct threat was made to students or staff members.

