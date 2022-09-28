Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials.

Holcomb will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland.

The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.”

Holcomb said in a news release that Germany and Switzerland have been “reliable partners” with Indiana for many years, but noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia.”

“I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change,” he said.

Next week’s trip will be Holcomb’s third visit to both Germany and Switzerland, including his May trip to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters.

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

