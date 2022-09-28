Gov. Holcomb stops in Fort Wayne to discuss economic development opportunities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor J. Eric Holcomb stopped in the Summit City for the first time this year on Wednesday to speak at two different events regarding economic development in the area.

Gov. Holcomb kicked off the day at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber Alliance event, holding a Q&A to talk about opportunities for economic development with community business leaders.

During that discussion, he said northeast Indiana has been a leader in capital investment—growing by over 140% through the third quarter. He noted that with that growth in investment comes a need to grow the state’s workforce. To do so, he said he would like to see more direct talent pipelines from schools to businesses to keep workers from leaving the state.

He says this would mean more funding for K-12 schools, noting that he expects his administration to lay out its budget priorities after the midterm election.

“We’ll continue to push for, not just more funding for funding’s sake. We want to be able to attract more teachers to the profession. This is a foundational investment, it makes everything harder if it’s not working. We want to make sure that the community is behind the investments in our K-12 portfolio. We see that in Allen County and all over the state of Indiana. We just want to make sure that it’s happening everywhere, all the time.”

WPTA asked for the governor’s thoughts on the pause on Indiana’s abortion ban after a special judge granted a preliminary injunction on Sept. 22 following a lawsuit that argues the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.

He told us that the temporary pause is part of the process, saying he is not surprised that the fate of the bill he signed on Aug. 5 is now in the hands of the judiciary.

Later on Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb is set to chair a joint public meeting of the board of directors of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation Inc. at Sweetwater Sound at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.