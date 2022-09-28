Gov. Holcomb stops in Fort Wayne to discuss economic development opportunities

Gov. Holcomb at the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber Alliance event on Sept. 28.
Gov. Holcomb at the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber Alliance event on Sept. 28.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Luke Secaur
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor J. Eric Holcomb stopped in the Summit City for the first time this year on Wednesday to speak at two different events regarding economic development in the area.

Gov. Holcomb kicked off the day at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber Alliance event, holding a Q&A to talk about opportunities for economic development with community business leaders.

During that discussion, he said northeast Indiana has been a leader in capital investment—growing by over 140% through the third quarter. He noted that with that growth in investment comes a need to grow the state’s workforce. To do so, he said he would like to see more direct talent pipelines from schools to businesses to keep workers from leaving the state.

He says this would mean more funding for K-12 schools, noting that he expects his administration to lay out its budget priorities after the midterm election.

WPTA asked for the governor’s thoughts on the pause on Indiana’s abortion ban after a special judge granted a preliminary injunction on Sept. 22 following a lawsuit that argues the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.

He told us that the temporary pause is part of the process, saying he is not surprised that the fate of the bill he signed on Aug. 5 is now in the hands of the judiciary.

Later on Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb is set to chair a joint public meeting of the board of directors of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation Inc. at Sweetwater Sound at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Area Dairy Queen operator fined following child labor violations
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm.
Fort Wayne natives in the path of Hurricane Ian
Police say the suspect and the victim had been involved in a previous relationship.
Woman critical, suspect dead after Indiana plant shooting

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addresses attendees at an IBJ Engage Indiana event.
State awards $950K to address housing crisis
We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm.
Fort Wayne natives in the path of Hurricane Ian
Fort Wayne council begins to spend COVID relief funds
21Country: Duo behind Sol Eye Glass share passion for same medium, while practicing different styles