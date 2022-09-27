Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

Parkview officials deny any wrongdoing or false reporting, lawsuit says
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests at several Parkview locations. They say the overbilling occurred between January 2017 and March 2021.

Officials say Parkview cooperated in fixing the problem once it was brought to their attention, however, the settlement notes that Parkview officials deny any wrongdoing or false reporting.

WPTA reached out to Parkview for comment, and they sent us the following statement:

