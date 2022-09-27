Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests at several Parkview locations. They say the overbilling occurred between January 2017 and March 2021.

Officials say Parkview cooperated in fixing the problem once it was brought to their attention, however, the settlement notes that Parkview officials deny any wrongdoing or false reporting.

“Parkview expressly denies the claims submitted in the Covered Conduct were false claims, and expressly denies that it engaged in any wrongdoing or fault in connection with the Covered Conduct. Nothing in this Agreement, any obligation herein, or the fact of this settlement shall constitute, be construed to be, or be understood as an admission that Parkview violated or breached any law, regulation, obligation or contract, or engaged in any wrongdoing.”

WPTA reached out to Parkview for comment, and they sent us the following statement:

“Parkview Health’s settlement with the state is related to a complex area of Medicaid billing. Parkview believed that we were using the correct billing code, but we agreed to resolve the matter in good faith with the Attorney General’s Office to avoid the uncertainty of ongoing litigation with the State. Additionally, we have adjusted our billing practices to align with the State’s recommendation on how to code this service, as there continues to be no formal guidance from Medicaid.”

