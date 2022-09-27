Rang claims title at Fort Wayne Senior City Championship

By Zach Groth
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine women’s basketball head coach Andy Rang showed off his golf talent this week, winning the championship at the Fort Wayne Senior City tournament.

Rang posted back to back 71s on Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge, to finish at an even 142 for the tournament. Sean Ferguson finished second, shooting a 144.

To see the full results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area Dairy Queen operator fined following child labor violations
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Former congressman Mark Souder
Former congressman Souder passes following cancer diagnosis
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The Leo volleyball team gathers for a timeout
Leo and Carroll volleyball teams win in sweeps on Monday
The Homestead girls soccer team plays at Northrop.
Homestead and Northrop girls soccer teams battle to 1-1 draw, Leo wins at Columbia City
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive...
Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs
Trine wide receiver Kale Lawson catches a 33-yard pass from quarterback Alex Price.
Trine remains perfect in, 17-0, shutout over Centre