Rang claims title at Fort Wayne Senior City Championship
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine women’s basketball head coach Andy Rang showed off his golf talent this week, winning the championship at the Fort Wayne Senior City tournament.
Rang posted back to back 71s on Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge, to finish at an even 142 for the tournament. Sean Ferguson finished second, shooting a 144.
