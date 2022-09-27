Rang claims title at Fort Wayne Senior City Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine women’s basketball head coach Andy Rang showed off his golf talent this week, winning the championship at the Fort Wayne Senior City tournament.

Andy Rang gets Fort Wayne Senior City Golf Tournament trophy from FW Senior Golf Association president Mike Riecke, Andy wins by two shots with back to back 71s for an even par 142 at Orchard Ridge, congrats to the @TrineWBB head coach, who obviously has many talents pic.twitter.com/NFP8xI8w4t — Dean Pantazi (@DeanPWPTA21) September 26, 2022

Rang posted back to back 71s on Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge, to finish at an even 142 for the tournament. Sean Ferguson finished second, shooting a 144.

To see the full results, click here.

