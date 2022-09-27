Portion of Main Street dedicated to fallen FWFD Battalion Chief Balliet

A portion of Main Street downtown has been dedicated as the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet...
A portion of Main Street downtown has been dedicated as the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders, city officials, and loved ones of a fallen member of the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) gathered Tuesday morning to dedicate a portion of Main Street downtown as the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway.

The dedication was held on the anniversary of the day that Balliet’s watch ended while on duty. The 19-year veteran of FWFD went into cardiac arrest during a training exercise in September of 2017.

“Eric was a member of the Fort Wayne Fire Department for nineteen years and held many positions of leadership within the Department,” FWFD Chief Eric Lahey said. “Battalion Chief Balliet became a paramedic while in his teens, serving as a firefighter, deputy coroner, and an officer in the Sheriff’s reserve. Within our department, he served in the fire operations division, arson investigations, and was a part of the Hazardous Materials Team and Water Rescue Team.”

Officials say the memorial along Main Street runs from the historic Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1, past the Courthouse and Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and ends at Broadway Street, where Balliet served as a Deputy Coroner at the Phillip O’Shaughnessy Forensic Center.

“This special recognition of Eric’s service will benefit our community and will serve as a daily reminder of Eric’s service to his community, the sacrifice that our first responders are willing to make, and that success is dependent on perseverance and dedication to a mission,” Chief Lahey said.

