I&M sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall

I&M Employees Deploying to Florida
I&M Employees Deploying to Florida(I&M)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials say they are sending over 300 employees to Florida to provide mutual assistance as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall there this week.

I&M says over 350 I&M line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, support staff, and business partners are expected to arrive in Florida before the storm crashes ashore. They say crews will work 16-hour days to restore electricity to those who may lose power in the wake of the storm.

The Associated Press reports that Hurricane Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where 50,000 people were evacuated and emergency personnel were rushed in to help protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region.

As the storm is now headed to Florida’s west coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis cautioned that damage is expected across a wide area regardless of where Ian makes landfall and urged residents to be prepared for power outages.

Back in July, I&M sent over 80 workers in the area to Kentucky to help restore power after widespread flooding there resulted in at least eight deaths.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area Dairy Queen operator fined following child labor violations
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Former congressman Mark Souder
Former congressman Souder passes following cancer diagnosis
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

A portion of Main Street downtown has been dedicated as the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet...
Portion of Main Street dedicated to fallen FWFD Battalion Chief Balliet
Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY)
Newly-elected lawmaker is on a ‘mission’ to protect abortion rights nationwide
Andy Rang poses with his trophy after winnning the 2022 Fort Wayne Men's Senior City Golf...
Rang claims title at Fort Wayne Senior City Championship
2022 Senior City Golf Championship