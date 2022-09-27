FWPD investigating after shots fired at car full of passengers on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a suspect fired shots at a car with several people inside on the southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

FWPD says its Gang & Violent Crime Unit (GVCU) was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw a man shooting into a moving, occupied vehicle.

They say the officer detained the suspect and recovered two handguns. The department said that another officer stopped the vehicle that was shot at, and detained the four people who were inside. No one was injured in the shooting.

Everyone who was involved in the incident was taken to the Police Operations Center for questioning and charges are pending at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

