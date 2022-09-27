ACPL partners with Super Shot for vaccination clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is slated to host three flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics thanks to a partnership with the local non-profit Super Shot.

As the cold and flu season approaches, both the ACPL and Super Shot say they want to make sure that county residents have access to vaccines.

“The ACPL is pleased to once again partner with Super Shot and provide a venue where the community can quickly and easily access their Flu shots or COVID-19 boosters for those who seek them,” ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier said. “We’re committed to connecting people to the resources and services they need in an affirming way, whether that be a book or a flu shot.”

According to the release, Super Shot is hosting clinics at the following locations:

Friday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Main Branch

Friday, October 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pontiac Branch

Friday, October 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Waynedale Branch

Clinics will offer flu vaccines for ages 6 months and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent booster to patients 12 years and older, said the ACPL. A parent or guardian must be present if the patient is under 18 years old. All participants should bring a form of ID and insurance card if they have one, they said.

According to the release, Super Shot requests a $15 administrative fee, but no one will be turned away if they are not able to pay.

For more information about Super Shot or the vaccine clinics, visit supershot.org

