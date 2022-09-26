Silver Alert issued for missing Scottsburg teen

13-year-old Joseph Hanlin(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says they are searching for a 13-year-old who is missing out of Scottsburg.

ISP says 13-year-old Joseph Hanlin was last seen in Scottsburg around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. They say he was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police ask that you call the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911 with information on his whereabouts.

