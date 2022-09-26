Live Friday night interview with North Side Legends head coach Ben Johnson, Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - North Side head coach Ben Johnson, Jr. has his Legends on their way to a program-best season in at least a decade.

Johnson, Jr. spoke live with ABC21′s Chris Ryan before North Side’s incredible, 50-49, road victory over Homestead last Friday night.

The Legends will next host South Side on September 30 for rivalry week.

