IU professor says her helmet saved her life after a bike crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana University associate professor Lauren Smith was riding her bike Thursday when a car cut her off. She was sent to the hospital with multiple injuries and she says it could have been much worse if she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Smith says witnesses told police the driver stopped for a moment, then sped off. Smith was lying on the ground next to her bike. Not long after, she was on an ambulance heading to the hospital. She ended up breaking her collar bone and two ribs in the crash. Smith says her helmet saved her life.

“Next thing I knew I was on my head and shoulder on the ground,” Smith said. “When we looked at my helmet after it was cracked in multiple places.”

How many bicyclists are wearing helmets? Government data show, 18% of bicyclists wear helmets while they are riding. That number is despite the fact that data also show 70%-80% of bicycle related deaths are head injuries.

Micheal Brown at TREK Fort Wayne says he’s been in some pretty rough bicycle crashes himself. He says his wife was even hit by a car one time. He says, both of them would have been worse off if they weren’t wearing their helmets.

“My wife was riding and got clipped by a car and a car found her and she woke up in the emergency room with her helmet crushed,” Brown said. “The perception is that it’s heavy and it’s hot, but it’s really not that bad.”

Brown says he knows wearing a helmet might be annoying, ugly or mess up your hair. He says, that decision to wear one though could save your life.

